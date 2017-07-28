The Thrifter team is back again, this time with an even easier way to add USB plugs to your existing outlets!

Not everyone out there wants to replace the electrical outlets in their home with ones that offer a USB connector, but luckily you don't have to. Adding USB outlets can be as simple as grabbing a screw driver and replacing the outlet cover. You don't need to turn off the power, you don't have to hire an electrician, just swap them out and start plugging in your cables.

Using the coupon code THRFTRHOME5 you can grab one of these outlet covers just $14.99, or you can pick up two of them for $24.99. These are made by iPM, a smaller company that is beginning to appear in national retailers like Home Depot. Each cover has two 2.1A USB ports built-in, so you can plug in your phone, tablet, action camera, or any other gadget without any worries.

These outlets normally sell for as much as $22, which makes this deal pretty sweet. Daily Steals is offering free shipping on these orders as well, so be sure to get your orders in now.

See at Daily Steals

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!