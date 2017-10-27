iPhones don't had microSD card slots. That's just an inconvenient and very sad truth. So when your iPhone gets too full with photos, videos, music, and contacts, where do you turn? iCloud? Sure, if 5GB is enough free storage for you; otherwise, you're paying for more every month. Do you want a monthly iCloud subscription when a tangible solution is a one-time payment of $38.25?
The Naztech Xtra Drive Mini is your solution for lacking iPhone storage. It's a microSD card reader that connects to your iPhone via Lightning port, and right now you can get it for even less than the sale price at iMore Digital Offers. The Xtra Drive regularly retails for $59.99, and the iMore Digital Offers sale price is $44.99, but right now when you use code SAVE15, you can take an additional 15% off and snag yours for $38.25.
If you don't have a microSD card handy, no worries — the Xtra Drive comes with a 16GB card, so you can immediately start saving space on your iPhone. The Xtra Drive is made of aircraft aluminum alloy, so it's durable enough for you to carry with you all the time so that you have your photos and data with you when you need it.
If you didn't get an iPhone with a large storage capacity and need more space, check out the Naztech Xtra Drive microSD card reader and 16GB microSD card. Use code SAVE15 at checkout and get yours for $38.25 at iMore Digital Offers.
