The iPhone is great in many ways, but one flaw has always been its lack of removable storage. You are stuck with the one you buy, and there have only been a few ways to "add storage" to it. One of the best ways to do it has always been with SanDisk's iXpand Flash Drive, which has a USB port on one side and a Lightning connector on the other.

Right now you can pick up the 64GB for just $44.99 or jump up to the 128GB version for $69.99. If you're tired of dealing with the 16GB or 32GB iPhone that you are using currently, and want some extra space, this is the way to go. Features include:

Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases

Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera, contacts

iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPad Air™, iPad mini™, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Pro 9.7" iPad with Retina display, iPod® 5th Generation and newer, with Lightning connector and iOS 8.2+

iXpand is not compatible with older model iPhones and iPads equipped with 30 pin data/charging connectors. Compatibility with lightning to 30 pin adaptors can not be guaranteed and is not recommended.

Secure file storage across your computer, iPhone and iPad

Videos automatically saved to the drive if captured from within the iXpand Drive app

