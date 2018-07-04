Aukey is offering its 20000mAh portable USB-C battery pack for just $33.29 when you check out using coupon code AUKEYB07 at Amazon. This battery pack normally retails for $45 and rarely drops from that price. It has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and a max output of 5V at 3A on the USB-C port or 5V at 2.4A on the USB-A port. The USB-C port can be used to charge the battery pack itself or to charge a connected device, and the two full-sized USB ports are outputs only.

The top has four LED lights to help you know how much charge is left in the battery at a glance, and there is a power button on the side for easily turning it on and off while on the go. The 20000mAh capacity is enough to charge an iPhone 8 six times, most Android devices about five times, and even a MacBook once. If you'd rather something with a little extra capacity, Aukey's 30000mAh option is on sale for $10 more when you use coupon code AUKEYB03.

See at Amazon