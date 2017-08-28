Sometimes Apple makes you scratch your head. In a world where there are more and more accessories that you can plug into your computer, they opted to cut down on the number of USB ports on their latest laptops — the MacBook Pro has just 4 USB-C ports, with the MacBook having just one!

To add more functionality to your laptop, you'll need something that will let you plug in a wide range of accessories, and iMore Digital Offers has just the solution with the mBeat Elite USB-C Multi-function Dock. This accessory plugs into one of your computer's available USB-C ports and expands it for use with a HDMI port, two USB-A ports, an SD card reader, an Ethernet port, along with a USB-C port too.

This will allow you to continue to connect a keyboard, mouse, monitor, and storage devices to your laptop where you may have previously been unable to. If the lack of ports has been a frustration for your, get this adapter today for just $69. It's built to last, too, with an aluminum casing and braided cable designed to last.

Usually, a multi-function adapter like this would cost you up to $100, but you'll save 30% with this deal from iMore Digital Offers. Get yours today!