The Ring Video Doorbells have become more popular over the past year, and there are several good reasons for that. If you're in the market for one, or have considered one but weren't sold on the pricing of it, today may be the day you make that purchase. Right now you can pick one up for $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy .

This is one of the many items in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, and those prices are scheduled to run through Saturday at Best Buy, though it may not last that long at Amazon.

From being able to see who is coming to your door to being able to interact with people who are in places that they shouldn't be right from your phone, there are lots of advantages to having a Ring Video Doorbell on the front of your home.

What excites us about this deal

Most of our posts come because an item hits a new low, but this is a really low price for this item. Previously, the low we saw on this was around $125, and that was nearly a year ago. This year it dropped down to $150 a handful of times, but not often. This is one of the most practical outdoor security camera options out there, and one of the least intrusive ones. The app is great, and you can be notified as soon as someone starts walking up to your house, and even interact with them.

Things to know before buying

This version of the Ring Video Doorbell only broadcasts a 720p video signal. The Ring Video Pro Doorbell or the 2nd-gen Video Doorbell bump you up to 1080p, but they are around $100 more. In order to access your videos at any time from anywhere, you'll have to pay for a Ring Protect Plan which starts at $30 per year.

