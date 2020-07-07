Adding another screen to your workflow can help increase your productivity by a mile. Most dual-screen setups aren't portable in any respect, but Mobile Pixels' Duex Pro Full HD IPS Portable Dual-Screen Monitor is designed to offer a dual-monitor display anywhere you go by attaching to the back of any laptop.

Today only, you can pick one up on sale at Amazon from just $214.99. Not only is that 20% lower than its regular price, but you'll also be scoring one of the best deals we've ever seen on it. It's normally sold for nearer $270. The one-day sale at Amazon also applies to the version with a kickstand included.

This 12.5-inch Full HD IPS portable monitor is compatible with both USB-A and USB-C laptops. It comes with magnetic adhesives which you stick onto the back of your laptop, allowing you to then attach the Duex Pro and slide it out whenever you want to use it. It allows for 270-degree rotation and 180-degree presentation mode which can be extremely useful when you want to show others what you're working on. You can even slide the Duex Pro out from either side of your laptop screen.

The Duex Pro has a 1080p resolution and an adjustable brightness with max 300 nits. It's compatible with Windows and Mac computers, as well as Chromebooks. It's very lightweight too at just over 1.5 pounds, and you won't have to worry about it being damaged while traveling as it's specifically made with high-quality materials to withstand the bumps and scuffs that come during travel.