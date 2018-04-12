Amazon has Logitech's Pop Add-On Switches available in a variety of colors for $10 off, dropping the price to $29.95. You will need to have the Starter Kit for these to work, but if you've already invested in it and want to get switches in more areas of your house, you won't want to miss this deal.

These bring smart home controls to any room in your house. You can set them up to do different things once pressed, like turn lights on or off, change colors of the lights, control the music playing on your Sonos, and much more. They can be stuck on a wall or set on a hard surface, making them extremely versatile.

Grab one in white, grey, teal, or coral before the discount ends and be sure to check out more information on these.

See at Amazon