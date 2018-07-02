This 3-pack of Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 cameras is down to $483 at Amazon, which is around $200 lower than it normally sells for. It normally sells for $680 and has never dropped below $510 in the past. It comes with 3 of Arlo's latest Pro 2 cameras and the required base station for them to work properly. The cameras are all wireless and weatherproof, making them perfect to use inside or outside.

You'll have access to the most recent 7 days of recordings at no additional cost, though you can subscribe to other plans which offer access to 60 days of recordings.

