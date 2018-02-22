Topgreener outlets are some of our favorites, and that's for a good reason. For the most part, they are quite affordable, and they add a lot of value once installed. Using coupon code QLRYKOHG, you can drop this newly-released outlet from $16.99 down to $11.89. At this price, you'll probably want to grab a few of these for your house.

Each one has two AC plugs and two USB ports, which turns a space that used to charge two devices into one that can easily charge four. The USB outlets have a 3.1A output to quickly charge your devices. Installing this receptacle is quite simple, though there are a few things to know. Be sure to check out this video before trying it for yourself. If you aren't comfortable trying it on your own, most local electricians charge very reasonable rates for swapping these things out.

You can also check out the 4.8A version for just under $20 with coupon code 15TGUSBDN. Neither comes with a wall plate, so you'll want to be sure to grab one of those as well.

See at Amazon