So I'm sure at this point we all know that Apple is releasing a special wireless charging case for AirPods later this year, meant for use with Qi wireless chargers and the highly anticipated AirPower charging mat. It's all very exciting. However, switching to one of those brand spankin' new wireless AirPod cases will cost you — $69, if rumors are to be believed. Though that's not necessarily an arm and a leg for some people, it's still quite a bit to shell out for a wireless charging case that — save the wireless charging feature — is pretty much identical to the one that came with your AirPods in the first place.
Enter Sameer Bhutani, a medical student currently working on a Master of Science Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He noticed this annoying dilemma, and thus recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for the PowerPod wireless charging case — an alternative solution for wirelessly powering up your AirPods.
The PowerPod Case is made from durable, heat-resistant black silicone that slips over your original AirPod case like a sleeve, with a flush lightning connector fixed inside the bottom that slides effortlessly into your AirPod case's lightning port. The copper charging coil that draws power is located almost imperceptibly between the two layers of silicone, and is designed to be ultra-slim and invisible to the user without sacrificing any function. Best of all, all the technological components within PowerPod use common wireless charging standards, meaning that they're able to transfer energy from pretty much any charging pad to your AirPod case.
Bhutani also notes that there are additional environmental benefits to purchasing PowerPod and keeping your old AirPod case around:
With every new product that comes out today, an even better product is bound to come out tomorrow. Although getting the latest and greatest gadget can be an exhilarating feeling, ultimately your shiny new gadget ends up in a landfill just a few years after you buy it. In addition to being a cheaper alternative to buying a brand new AirPod Case from Apple, the PowerPod Case prevents more batteries from being thrown away and causing drastic effects on the environment. The cadmium, lead, mercury, nickel, and lithium inside your AirPod Case will slowly corrode causing pollution to soil and water. The chemical reactions in the battery can even cause landfill fires that can release toxic chemicals into the air. Increasing the longevity of a tech product not only protects your wallet, but also the water you drink and the air you breathe.
If you're not down for spending an extra $69 and you want to cut down on your tech waste, right now you can pledge $20 to receive a PowerPod Case from the first batch of the final retail product. The PowerPod has a retail value of $40, so you're basically getting it half off if you pledge. The first wave of PowerPod Cases are expected to ship sometime in July 2018.
Note: Backing crowdfunded projects involves a certain level of risk. Because this project is not yet funded, there's a chance it may never come to fruition.
