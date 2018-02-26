So I'm sure at this point we all know that Apple is releasing a special wireless charging case for AirPods later this year, meant for use with Qi wireless chargers and the highly anticipated AirPower charging mat. It's all very exciting. However, switching to one of those brand spankin' new wireless AirPod cases will cost you — $69, if rumors are to be believed. Though that's not necessarily an arm and a leg for some people, it's still quite a bit to shell out for a wireless charging case that — save the wireless charging feature — is pretty much identical to the one that came with your AirPods in the first place.

Enter Sameer Bhutani, a medical student currently working on a Master of Science Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He noticed this annoying dilemma, and thus recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for the PowerPod wireless charging case — an alternative solution for wirelessly powering up your AirPods.

See at Kickstarter

The PowerPod Case is made from durable, heat-resistant black silicone that slips over your original AirPod case like a sleeve, with a flush lightning connector fixed inside the bottom that slides effortlessly into your AirPod case's lightning port. The copper charging coil that draws power is located almost imperceptibly between the two layers of silicone, and is designed to be ultra-slim and invisible to the user without sacrificing any function. Best of all, all the technological components within PowerPod use common wireless charging standards, meaning that they're able to transfer energy from pretty much any charging pad to your AirPod case.

Bhutani also notes that there are additional environmental benefits to purchasing PowerPod and keeping your old AirPod case around: