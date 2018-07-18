Finn and Jake are back in video game form in Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion for Nintendo Switch, and this time they're sailing an underwater Land of Ooo infested with pirate citizens and all sorts of other troubles. Pirates of the Enchiridion is full of the good humor and the playful spirit of the cartoon, and it's not too difficult to navigate, either. It's an open-world RPG, but smaller in scope than such a description often entails. That means it's easy to relax and enjoy a new Adventure Time story without worrying too much about grinding levels or collecting all the items you need. But if you're just getting started and aren't sure what to do, here are some tips to get your adventure on its way: It's Adventure Time!

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion wastes no time in throwing Finn and Jake into the story. The pair awake one morning to discover that the Land of Ooo has been flooded by a melting of the Ice Kingdom. Some quick thinking on Jake's part nets the pair a boat, and they set sail to discover the cause of the trouble to restore Ooo back to its former glory. Along the way, they meet plenty of familiar faces from the Adventure Time series, all voiced by the same actors as the cartoon. However, since Ooo is underwater and the inhabitants are more than a bit zany, everybody has gone full pirate, gotten their own boats, and started patrolling the "high seas." You'll need to content with pirate trouble as well as melted glacier trouble to save Ooo. Where are we headed?

There isn't much of an extended tutorial in Pirates of the Enchiridion--just get in your boat and go. Though the map will mark your objective as the Ice Kingdom, you can feel free to explore as much as you want any time. Ooo is a decently-sized kingdom, and while not all will be accessible immediately, it can be worth it to poke around where you're not explicitly told to go. Don't worry if you get lost. Just hop back in your boat and listen to Jake and Finn's song, and it'll remind you of your current objective. Additionally, the map is fairly straightforward. As long as you're on the water, there's little risk of you getting lost if you consult your map. Collect it ALL

While sailing, Jake can use his stretchy body to reach out and grab debris with the B button. Do this often! You'll get lots of items and resources that'll come in handy later, and they're freely scattered everywhere. Jake also has a land-based ability — he can turn into a motorcycle and you can zoom around on his back for a slightly faster travel speed. They'll ask the questions

When you meet the Ice King, you'll be introduced to the game's interrogation mechanics, which will pop up multiple times throughout the game (including once you reach the Candy Kingdom). Don't panic on these sequences — it's impossible to fail, but you can get some more helpful dialogue and story if you succeed. The best advice is to follow what you know about the characters already from the show. For example, Ice King doesn't respond to kindness well, but other characters might. Relax and fight