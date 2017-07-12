Affinity Designer for iPad: Everything you need to know!

It looks like Affinity Designer for iPad is on the way! Here's everything you need to know!

Serif Labs, the creators of Affinity Photo for Mac and Windows, recently launched an iPad version of Affinity Photo image editor to much acclaim. Now, it seems that the company is preparing to launch its other major app, Affinity Designer, on the iPad as well. Details are somewhat scarce at the moment, but it looks like Affinity Designer for iPad will be just as feature-packed as Affinity Photo.

Here's everything you need to know about Affinity Designer for iPad.

What is Affinity Designer for iPad?

Affinity Designer is vector graphics design software, allowing you to create original art. Just like Affinity Photo, it seems that Serif Labs aims to bring as many of Designer's desktop capabilities to the iPad in a mobile-friendly fashion.

So there's already a version of Affinity Designer for Mac?

Yes indeed. Affinity Designer serves as a competitor to apps like Adobe Illustrator. You can create icons, website designs, marketing campaigns, digital paintings, and more. Affinity Designer is available on the Mac App Store now.

What do we know about Affinity Designer for iPad?

Not a lot just yet. Matt Priestly, the project manager for Affinity Designer, teased the app in a video on Twitter, showing off some of its features and capabilities running on an iPad.

It's quiet in the office today and I'm feeling mischievous... Who fancies a bit of #affinitydesigner #ipad #shakycam teaser? 🐱 pic.twitter.com/ZfbSIJY5Vn — Matt Priestley (@mattp4478) July 12, 2017

What sort of features does Affinity Designer have on the iPad?

Right now, we only have Priestly's teaser, so we don't know a lot about what Designer will be able to offer on the iPad. However, it seems to have some kind of split-view mode that lets you get multiple views of your artwork such as an outline of all of the individual vectors going into the piece. It also seems like you can quickly select sections of your work, from large segments to tiny details, and quickly transform them, not just by touching the piece itself, but also by adjusting different controls in Designer's menus.

What about file support?

Priestly didn't reveal what types of files Affinity Designer would support, though it should be noted that Affinity Photo for iPad lets you export photos in a wide variety of formats, and we might see similarly wide support on its sibling app when it launches.

Affinity Designer for Mac supports PSD, PDF, SVG, AI (PDF Stream), Freehand, and EPS.

How much will Affinity Designer for iPad cost?

We don't know anything about a price for Affinity Designer for iPad, but it's likely to be priced around $19.99, the same price as Affinity Photo for iPad. For comparison, both Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer for Mac come in at $49.99.

Do we know when Affinity Designer will launch?

There has been no word as to when Affinity Designer for iPad will hit the App Store.