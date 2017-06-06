Say goodbye to 32-bit apps in macOS High Sierra!

The writing was on the wall for 32-bit macOS apps, given Apple's warnings that 32-bit iOS apps would no longer be supported. As of iOS 11, 32-bit apps and games are a no-go. Launching a 32-bit app will actually display a prompt letting the user know the app has to be updated for iOS 11.

Apple's offering up the same early warnings for macOS now. The company announced at its annual WWDC 2017 conference that, beginning in January 2018, 32-bit apps and updates for macOS will no longer be accepted.

The move makes sense. macOS and iOS are getting faster and more powerful. 32-bit apps can't make use of as much processing power and memory that 64-bit apps can. Apple wants the experience on macOS and iOS to be (in its words) buttery smooth. 64-bit apps can help Apple and iOS and macOS developers achieve that goal.

How to check if your macOS apps are 64-bit

If you wanna check your apps to see which are already ready for the January 2018 transition, it's super simple!

Type the following keyboard shortcut Command ⌘ + Space bar to launch Spotlight. Begin to type in System Information and hit Enter when it shows up. Scroll down to the Software section in System Information. Click Applications and wait for your applications to load. The column to the far right in the Applications table will give you a simple, "Yes" or "No" answer as to whether or not your app is 64-bit.

Questions?

32-bit? 64-bit? Any of this serving to confuse more than educate? Let us know in the comments section below and we'll try to lend a hand!