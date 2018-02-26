AirPlay is Apple's proprietary wireless streaming protocol that lets you instantly share audio or video between your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an Apple TV or another AirPlay-enabled device. Apple's new HomePod also relies heavily on AirPlay, and with AirPlay 2 on the way some time soon, a new world of multiroom audio will be opened up.

Here's your ultimate guide to using AirPlay!

How to AirPlay to Apple TV on iPhone, iPad, and Mac