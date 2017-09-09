What's new with AirPods? Are they changing, getting new colors, going on sale? Here's the latest news on Apple's AirPods!

September 9, 2017: AirPods getting a slightly new look

Thanks to some digging into the leaked supposed Gold Master (GM) version of iOS 11, developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted out some pictures of the second-generation AirPods. For the most part, they're exactly the same, but there is one notable change to the charging case: The LED status light is on the outside.

This change could make it easier for you to quickly assess whether you need to charge up your charging case before heading out, something I personally forget to do all of the time.

What do you want to see in the second-generation AirPods?

AirPods are the new hotness. Now that people — finally — have them in hand, many are loving them. Almost no one is calling them perfect, though. And what first-gen product really is? So, that leads to the big question: If Apple asked you what they should change for the next-generation AirPods, what would you tell them?

Ship more sooner! (Okay, yes, besides that!)

Black color option

(PRODUCT) RED color option.

Fashion options like Apple Watch bands.

USB-C instead of Lightning for charging.

BT tie-clip with manual controls for volume and skipping.

Swappable tips to fit a wider variety of ears.

Offline Siri, because you need to be able to command when— Zzzt ...

Proper Apple TV support

Find my AirPods feature.

Those are just a few of the suggestions I've seen so far. What are yours?