What's new with AirPods? Are they changing, getting new colors, going on sale? Here's the latest news on Apple's AirPods!
September 9, 2017: AirPods getting a slightly new look
Thanks to some digging into the leaked supposed Gold Master (GM) version of iOS 11, developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted out some pictures of the second-generation AirPods. For the most part, they're exactly the same, but there is one notable change to the charging case: The LED status light is on the outside.
This change could make it easier for you to quickly assess whether you need to charge up your charging case before heading out, something I personally forget to do all of the time.
What do you want to see in the second-generation AirPods?
AirPods are the new hotness. Now that people — finally — have them in hand, many are loving them. Almost no one is calling them perfect, though. And what first-gen product really is? So, that leads to the big question: If Apple asked you what they should change for the next-generation AirPods, what would you tell them?
- Ship more sooner! (Okay, yes, besides that!)
- Black color option
- (PRODUCT) RED color option.
- Fashion options like Apple Watch bands.
- USB-C instead of Lightning for charging.
- BT tie-clip with manual controls for volume and skipping.
- Swappable tips to fit a wider variety of ears.
- Offline Siri, because you need to be able to command when— Zzzt ...
- Proper Apple TV support
- Find my AirPods feature.
Those are just a few of the suggestions I've seen so far. What are yours?
AirPods: Ultimate Guide
- Everything you need to know about AirPods
- AirPods, Beats X, or PowerBeats 3?
- Best way to buy AirPods
- How to personalize AirPods
- How to pair AirPods with W1
- How to pair AirPods with Bluetooth
- How to configure AirPods
- How to use AirPods
- How to use AirPods offline
- How to clean AirPods
- How to find lost AirPods
Reader comments
AirPods: Everything you need to know!
Active Noise Cancellation, of course. The only reason I haven't got them.
Black colour is a second distant one, too.
- Multiple connections, so that I can just play audio from my phone or my computer or iPad without having to change which device the airpod is paired to.
- Auto pairing when any of my device plays would be a nice option.
- Redesigning the case so it doesn't attract lint
Multiple device connections (like Bose has done for years), waterproofing, and matte finish for a more snug fit in ear with less slipping.
Hi!
- unlocking of the iPhone through the AirPods within a special mode.
- remote control unit suitable for using the AirPods inside a helmet
There are some features that require the iPhone to be unlocked. And secure data advises to protect the iPhone with passwords or other means of avoiding leaks or intruders. The AirPods should be able to unlock the iPhone for these tasks.
So what I propose is that there should be a no-display-and-no-touch-sensor unlocking mode so that only Siri can perform tasks that involve sensitive data, such as reading whatsapp messages. Curious that Siri can send whatsapp msgs and not read them. However I can understand the challenge.
So, a no display and no touch sensor mode would let Siri perform tasks without the risk of accidentally touching buttons inside my pocket.
How to unlock the iPhone without removing the cell from my pocket and using the AirPods? and how to do this without letting anyone unlock my iPhone with the same procedure?
Tap pattern. Apple already developped the method. Just let the AirPods unlock the iPhone through a pattern of taps previously configured by the user. A succession of taps and spaces between them would be unique way of unlocking the iPhone that would let the two features work: correctly and securely identify the owner of the iPhone, and adequately identify the will of the user to unlock to the special no-display no-touch-sensor only-Siri mode. And thus grant permission to access data and procedures only allowed to the genuine owner of the iPhone.
That would indeed also provide a way to make AirPods a no brainer decision of purchase because that feature would be exclusive to Apple headphones. Also it would be a standout feature compared to other mobile OSs.
Finally the other idea. The fact that the AirPods will be literally inside the ears makes them impossible to access (or tap, for that mater) to my hands when using a helmet. An optional remote control or maybe a fine tuning to detect taps outside the helmet would make them perfect for bike riding
Thank you for the opportunity f expressing myself. I've written to the supposed tcook and ive addresses but will probably be lost in a sea of other communications.
As far as volume control, I say mimic the beats sequence. 1 tap to pause, 2 taps to skips a track, 3 taps to go to the next track. For volume, slide your finger up the side for volume increase, and slide down for decrease. 4 taps for Siri. Boom! Problem solved!
Color option to match your iPhone. This will include Black (Jet), Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, and now RED.
Other than that, pretty flawless device. Maybe a little bit stronger drivers.
Sent from the iMore App
Knock $50 off the RRP. The sound quality just isn't good enough for the price point.
If anything, they should raise the price.
https://www.aboveavalon.com/notes/2017/3/15/the-curious-state-of-apple-p...
Further, when you can't keep a product on the shelf due to demand, the LAST thing you do is slash the price.
Economics 101
News just in: Apple fansite thinks Apple product is amazeballs and a bargain at twice the price. Film at eleven.
SImple ,
- Better Design they're just ugly at this point
- Water proofing so that people can use it atleast in gym.
- Simple controls of some sort to just change songs and for volume controls without using siri
Design is very subjective, I actually think they look cool. I much prefer the look to the bulkier ones where all the tech is shoved up by the ear canal. The longer stems also make a massive difference in microphone quality. Calls on the AirPods are really good.
However, I'm 100% with you on the waterproofing. If I could sweat heavily while wearing them, I'd say goodbye to my PowerBeats.
Design might be subjective but you cannot call something ugly as beautiful, not a single website or reviewer has ever called that Airpods look beautiful you're free to disagree with rest of the world. The main problem with design is not only looks but with its single size they don't fit everyone.
Actually, I've read a number of reviews and comments from people who like the design (as well as many that do not). It's a broad statement to say it's my opinion vs "the rest of the world". Certainly, guys like Johnny Ive know a thing or two about design and had an alternate opinion as well.
But again what anyone else thinks doesn't matter. You have to wear them, if you think they're ugly, that's all that matters to you.
I seriously doubt there are any reviews that say they're beautiful and I don't wanna talk about commenters because there are people who buy Apple battery case just because it has apple logo on it , and just because Johnny Ive has designed it doesn't mean they're automatically cool , like I said in design department not only they're ugly they don't fit everyone.
And actually you think they're beautiful so that matters to you not me.
Lots of colors so when everyone in the entire extended family has them we can tell them apart. No kidding, my aunt and mom bought some immediately as I was demoing them. I use the double tap for on/off and they were super impressed!
Waterproofing, because it rains. And they fall out into puddles.
Volume control with a gesture would be great.
Also, I need to be able to ping the case. I don't want to glue an ugly tracker but I may have to.
Better water proofing standard, better than Bose sound quality, and selectable sound profile/equalizer app.
Sent from the iMore App
How about actually making them available to those that want them before worrying about the next iteration?
Sent from the iMore App
Add touch sensors so they can properly detect gestures.
Offline Siri is long overdue
I recall asking why the airports were white, someone told me it's an Apple thing. In my book they should remain white except for the jet - black colour or they should come up with with a new colour that is going to replace white like gold or lime .
Isaiah Heart.
Volume control with a gesture would be great
Sent from the iMore App
Additional ear tips for different size/shape ears. Apple's headphones have always been really uncomfortable for me. Looks like they are pretty much keeping the same design for the part that fits in your ear. Since they don't offer additional tip options like Bose, Jaybird, etc do I will never own a pair of AirPods until they do. Cost way too much for overlook a simple feature like this. Do they look good? Yeah. But they also look really uncomfortable.
Sent from the iMore App
Software Updates:
- Apple TV pairing/syncing through iCloud, because it's about time they stopped treating the device as a "hobby"!
- offline Siri and not just for AirPods! There's already offline English dictation! So there's nothing keeping the basic Siri features from working offline!
Hardware Updates:
- All the colors they could think of (although I'd still get the white)
- a find my AirPods feature, that allows one to individually ping a lost AirPod or the charging box, and get a beeping sound in return! Or maybe is given an estimation of how far it is in cms and meters, iBeacon style! Because I am often losing my charging box only to realize I was sitting on it!
Great suggestions. Definitely need to make the case findable as well!
Pairing with the Apple TV just reminds us how ugly it was pre W1. No excuse on this Apple!
Black. That's all I ask. I like mine, but they look weird in white.
Sent from the iMore App
I've had mine for a few hours now and have been wearing them around my house looking like a fool ever since. Haven't been listening to anything since family is here, just testing how they fit and if I'm going to lose them. I agree with the lack of different sizes and being available in black. The single biggest thing I think would improve them is some kind of silicone end on them instead of the hard plastic, or even just some soft touch non slip coating. The hard plastic is slippery and has O give so they slide out fairly easily.. changing that material would make them nice and secure and more comfortable. As it is they aren't very comfortable and the left side keeps coming out. I don't think I'd ever lose it since it takes a while and I can feel it happening, but I'd prefer it being more secure.
Color
Back when the AirPods were announced, someone on the web mocked up AirPods in the original translucent iMac colors. They looked really great.
Controls
If there's an accelerometer in them, perhaps that could be used to adjust volume or skip/scrub songs.
1. Tap and hold on an AirPod.
2. Pivot up or down to adjust volume. Pivot and hold down to pause.
3. Nudge toward face to skip to the next song.
4. Nudge toward back of head to jump back to beginning. Double nudge to go back to previous song.
5. Nudge and hold to jump ahead or rewind in 15 sec. increments.
If the accelerometer isn't that precise, perhaps the sensor that tracks whether the bud is in your ear can be used to register changes in proximity to the ear canal.
Here is a concept with music controls on the case https://dribbble.com/shots/3175286-AirPods-2-concept-with-music-controls
Anyone would want this?
No. I don't want any dependence on any external device to control basic functions. Dependence on an external device, phone, Watch, or case kind of sours the capability of being totally wireless.
Sent from the iMore App
Move different sized tips up to the #1 spot. Because if they don’t fit, the rest doesn’t matter.
One other thing I've experienced that I'd like to see changed is if you take the earbuds out but don't disconnect them from the device you were listening to then they keep connected and drain their batteries down. I'd like to see them just disconnect on their own, which I'm surprised they don't do to be honest.
Personally, I think they made the right move here. Connecting and disconnecting takes time. If it's already connected, it's ready to go the moment you put them in your ear.
Disagree, if you take them out and leave them on the counter with 80% battery life, then wake up in the morning and pop them them in they are dead. Not a good experience. I can see staying connected for 5 mins or whatever but not indefinitely.
I'd say improve apple watch OS to focus on airpods and music a bit more. Crown could be volume control. Need to be able to bring up music app quickly. More storage and capabilities.
Mine have been great, so far. I'd like to see multi tap gestures, or a tie clip control, and Offline Siri controls, (at least for on-device functions) would complete this product. They've solved the pairing beautifully, and taken the pain of the dreaded cord tug. I thought the sound was better balanced than older EarPods, but I've read everywhere that isn't the case.
Sent from the iMore App
Change the price.
The lack of controls is glaring in some instances. Depending on the app you are using even siri may not recognize a command. For example, tapping twice to get siri while watching Tivo on the iPad and saying volume up or volume down, siri doesn't recognize you are doing anything that requires audio. This may be the tivo apps issue, but still, I don't want to be reliant on an app for that stuff.
How about just getting these **** things to fit! At least other brands such as JayBirds offer different tips for different ears.
First of all, they are spectacular. The only thing I'd like is music control. The ability to change songs and they would be all I'd ever need in headphones.
Sent from the iMore App
I expect them to fix the Siri sound quality issue.
I'm wondering why nobody reports the bad sound quality when Siri responses.
It seems to be related to active AirPods-microphones.
Siri's voice is very thin in that case.
Sound quality of music or video is ok.
Be able to slide your finger up/down the shaft to rase and lower the volume.
The ability to mute a phone call with a double tap. I'll never understand why so may BT headsets don't have a mute function.
I haven't been able to buy them yet but I tried them in the store. Nobody is mentioning how easy it is to change volume on your AirPods by simply feeling for the volume controls on your phone while it's in your pocket. It's easy for me to do, even from outside my pants. Until Apple can make touch/gesture sensitive surface on the airpods, I think a quick workaround for skipping tracks would be a simple double click on volume up/down buttons. In theory this would be even easier than the inline controls on wired headphones as you can keep your hand down by your pocket. Just an idea that doesn't require any hardware updates!!
Sent from the iMore App
Here's just a couple of reasons why it's not as easy as you say.
1. If phone is in back pocket
2. If phone is in a jacket inside breast pocket
3. If phone is across the room or not immediate by your side.
4. Not a very good option if wearing gloves
Those are all great reasons that AirPods 2 should integrate controls. however, none of those instances are reasons to *not* implement the simple software tweak that would make the phone volume buttons mimic the behavior of inline controls. Just sayin!
Sent from the iMore App
Volume controls instead of using crappy Siri please ... If Siri was like Google now which is far superior then it would have been alright but forcing us to use the useless Siri who half of the time can't recognize what you say is not good. Otherwise everything else is fine, fits perfectly to my ear as did the wired earpods, black color and find my earpods also gets my vote.
I've only had mine for 24hrs so here's my short list:
- being able to ping the LEFT and RIGHT AirPods much like you can ping your iPhone with your Apple Watch
- have the charging light on the outside of the case instead of inside so you can see when case is charged without having to open it
- having volume controls as a gesture instead of just Siri and play/pause options
- being able to charge the case with your iPhone or iPhone smart battery case. In a pinch just need like 10-20% charge on the case to get me through until I get to an outlet or if charging from iPhone/smart battery case then just charge AirPods and not case to speed up charging process
- have battery widget show battery level of both LEFT and RIGHT AirPods all the time
That's all I came up with in my first 24hrs of having them
You do have the battery widget. And with 10.3 you CAN ping your AirPods
Sent from the iMore App
I just bought five sets of wireless earbuds for my family for Christmas (Jaybird X3). All of us use Apple products, and I had initially planned to get AirPods but ended up skipping for these reasons:
1) no ability to skip tracks without using Siri
2) No ability to change volume without using Siri
3) Have to pull it out of my ear to pause it, or else switch settings to enable play/pause instead of Siri.
4) AirPods still look weird to me. Once they are more common maybe I'll change my mind, but I like the look of the Jaybirds better (without their fins)
5) Cost - got the other earbuds for $99 each on sale
6) Fit - there is a one size fits all/none with the AirPods
7) Sound Quality is supposedly better on Jaybirds
But I bet I'll be buying version 2.0 AirPods next year, especially if they can fix 1-3 above.
You're forgetting that you would have had a **** of a time finding five sets of AirPods for your family members.
Sent from the iMore App
Not one mention of more granular controls af basic audio functions independent of Siri? That's the primary reason why I'm keeping my current BT buds. At the very least Apple needs to implement some sort of method of volume control that doesn't rely on Siri, the Watch (which so,e people don't own), and the obvious pulling the phone out of the pocket solution.
I honk they're pretty good as they are now, especially hardware-wise
Hopefully Apple will work on the software controls so that we can use Siri a little less.
For example if wearing both, then double tap can mean Siri on one side and something customisable on the other, like song skip.
Siri should also be able to do the basics offline.
You covered most of the important ideas. The color one is especially the best. Very easy to loose white if they fall out of your ears. What gets me is headphone jack, that is "old technology." No jack in iPhone 7, but that "old technology" shows back up in the new MacBook Pros. No real explanation except it was added for people that do music. Forget battery, or lack of charge devices, and go back to the regular earbuds redesigned to fit in the ear without falling out. All this thin thin, and thinner is not always a good design feature. To me the best design iPhone was the 4 through 5S. I like the bigger screen of the 6,and 6S, but without a case, very slippery in the hand. I have nice earbuds, and head phones that are better connected via the Jack, and not another adapter to fit the lighting port. Just my take.
Sent from the iMore App
Definitely a black set. Also Siri-less controls. I'd like to be able to raise and lower the volume from tapping the AirPods. USB-C would be cool but I think Apple is committed to Lighting for now. Be nice if they went all in on USB-C on all their products, but I'm not holding my breathe.
I'm with you in all of it but you know how Apple is, they release a product with features that should've been put there but they hold it up for version 2, they know all these issues, it's 2016 and they have people that test them and they know that! I have my pair and I believe that at least they should've had different colors!