True wireless earbuds have changed how so many of us listen to music, and the Apple AirPods have truly helped to lead the charge. If you haven't picked up the AirPods Pro already, now may be the perfect time. Back Market has the refurbished AirPods Pro on sale for just $179.99 right now.
These are in mint condition, and while they're not brand new, they've all been tested and inspected to ensure they're in proper working order and they even come with a one-year warranty. Plus, U.S. shipping is free.
Limited supply
Apple AirPods Pro
Back Market has refurbished Apple AirPods Pro in mint condition and on sale today at one of the best prices we've seen to date. Free U.S. shipping and a one-year warranty are included with the purchase.
$179.99
$249.00 $69 off
Though we're between Prime Day and Black Friday sales, the best AirPods deal you're going to find on the Pro model brand new is a $30 discount at Amazon (unless you bought a time machine during Prime Day and plan to go back there) so a near-$70 discount on this mint condition set is not to be sniffed at.
The AirPods Pro are an enhanced model of the standard AirPods which include helpful features like active noise-cancellation and transparency mode so you can listen comfortably yet hear the world around you when necessary. As another improvement, the AirPods Pro offer water resistance, keeping them safe when they get wet from rain or sweat.
It's worth noting that these are in-ear earbuds too, as opposed to the standard AirPods which aren't as intrusive. Both models include a charging case which lets you keep them powered up while on-the-go. Back Market also includes free shipping with all U.S. purchases, along with a one-year limited warranty just in case the product you receive doesn't work or isn't as described.
Our guide to AirPods Pro review has all the in-depth information you could want if you're looking to know more. Meanwhile, if you're hoping to find a discount on other models of the AirPods, these AirPods deals are worth checking out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
