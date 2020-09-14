We've seen plenty of AirPods Pro deals in the past, but today's isn't one to miss out on. For the first time ever, Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $199, saving you $50 off their regular price of $249. While we've seen this retailer drop the price of these headphones as low as $220 in the past, they've never dropped below $200 there until now. Considering there's no way to know how long this deal will last, be sure to make your purchase as soon as possible.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more. Check out our list of the best AirPods deals for discounts on all AirPods models across retailers.

