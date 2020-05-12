Apple's AirPods Pro have been in short supply since their release late last year, especially post-holiday season where they have been out of stock most places for weeks. While supply seems to be catching up with demand somewhat, decent discounts on AirPods Pro have still been hard to come by. However, if you act fast, you can score a set of Apple's true wireless earbuds for only $227.99 at Amazon. You'll see final discount at checkout. Considering they regularly sell for $249, you're saving $21 and they are in stock and ready to ship.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out the ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. There's also a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is water-resistance. They're resistant to sweat too, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up (spoiler alert: really well).

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, and the new model even unlocks quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri". You'll also receive a wireless charging case with the purchase which can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more. Check out our list of the best AirPods deals for deals on all AirPods models across retailers.