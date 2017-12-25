AirPods are the future of headphones, at least as far as Apple is concerned. Each one has a W1 chipset that allows for easy pairing and rock-solid audio sync, an accelerometer to register tap controls, an infrared sensor so they know when they're in your ears and when they're out, and beam-forming mics so your voice comes through loud and clear.
AirPods Buyers Guide
Not sure whether AirPods are the headphones for you? Check out our review, buyers guide, and comparisons.
- Beats X, AirPods, or PowerBeats 3: Which in-ear wireless headphones should you buy
- AirPods review: The future of wireless with some present pain
- Best way to buy a set of AirPods
How to pair your AirPods
Thanks to that W1 chipset, connecting to your iPhone is a breeze, your Apple Watch is automatic, and even your iPad and Mac will share the pairing thanks to iCloud sync.
- How to pair your AirPods with your iPhone
- How to pair your AirPods with a different iPhone
- How to pair your AirPods with your Apple Watch
- How to pair your AirPods with your iPad
- How to unpair your AirPods from your iPhone or iPad
- How to unpair your AirPods from Apple Watch
- How to pair your AirPods with your Mac
- How to unpair your AirPods from you Mac
- How to pair your AirPods with Apple TV
- How to unpair your AirPods from your Apple TV
- How to pair your AirPods with Android, Windows, or other devices
How to configure your Apple AirPods
Once connected, you can change your AirPods' name, set the double tap shortcut, toggle ear detection, and even choose how the mics work.
- How to rename your AirPods
- How to set the double tap shortcut on your AirPods
- How to turn off automatic ear detection on your AirPods
- How to choose which microphone is used by your AirPods
- The best way to remove AirPods from their case
How to use your AirPods
AirPods have no physical buttons. You can, however, double tap the entire earbud to either invoke Siri or to play/pause audio. If you use Siri, though, you can use the power of your voice to play and control almost anything you can think of.
- How to control playback with your AirPods
- How to switch to AirPods with your iPhone
- How to switch to your AirPods with your Apple Watch
- How to switch your AirPods with your iPad
- How to switch your AirPods with your Mac
- How to use your AirPods when you're offline
- How to use AirPods to control your HomeKit home
Take care of your AirPods
Once you've got a set of AirPods, make sure you take care of them! Here's how to clean your AirPods, make them your own, and even find them in strange places — like the snow!
- How to clean your AirPods
- Best ways to personalize your AirPods
- How to find your AirPods in the snow — seriously
- How to find lost AirPods with the Find My iPhone app
AirPods in real life
How do AirPods fare when you use them with a non-Apple device, or while exercising? Here are some of our real-world tests with Apple's earbuds.
- AirPods vs Android: How Apple's headphones work cross-platform
- Another reason to love AirPods: They fit under my hockey helmet
- How to get the Siri experience in an older car with AirPods
Troubleshooting AirPods
Having problems with your AirPods and their battery life? We've got a few suggestions.
Any other AirPods questions?
If you have any additional questions about buying, setting up, or using your AirPods, drop them in the comments.
AirPods: Ultimate Guide
Main
- Everything you need to know about AirPods
- AirPods, Beats X, or PowerBeats 3?
- Best way to buy AirPods
- How to personalize AirPods
- How to pair AirPods with W1
- How to pair AirPods with Bluetooth
- How to configure AirPods
- How to use AirPods
- How to use AirPods offline
- How to clean AirPods
- How to find lost AirPods