Apple is building its own branded wireless charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods!

Apple is working on a charging mat specifically designed to work with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the AirPods charging case. It's called AirPower. We don't know much about it yet, but here's everything there is to know about it so far.

What is AirPower?

AirPower is a wireless charging mat that uses the Qi charging standard. It's wide enough to fit multiple devices, but still small enough to go with you on the road.

You'll be able to simply rest your supported device right on top of it for wireless charging without needing a cable.

Apple noted that, when using the AirPower, your device will display a specific charging interface (similar to the way the Apple Watch features a charging interface and NightStand mode when charging on its side).

What Apple devices work with AirPower

You'll be able to use the AirPower wireless charger with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. You'll also be able to charge the Series 0, 1, 2, and 3 (and cellular) Apple Watch.

Ideally, you should also be able to charge any device that supports Qi wireless charging, though that is not confirmed at this time.

An updated version of the AirPods case will include wireless charging. It's not clear at this time whether Apple will sell the case separately or not.

How much will it cost?

We have no idea.

When can I get one?

Apple said that it will be available next year, but didn't specify a date or even a quarter.

Any questions?

We know, you probably have a lot of questions. We do too. We will update this regularly with every bit of new information we learn, as we learn it.