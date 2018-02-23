This seems like — maybe — it's a second source also reporting AirPower will launch in March?

Apple is working on a charging mat specifically designed to work with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the AirPods charging case. It's called AirPower. We don't know much about it yet, but here's everything there is to know about it so far.

Regarding that, as information reliable, likewise, AirPower is said to be due to sell it in March and to Qi wireless-charge with Apple Watch Series 3 at AirPower, it is detected with a special wave and it is made possible to Qi wireless-charge as the same when Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable is used.

A little before, The Apple Post, as information given Best Buy, that Apple is going to sell Qi wireless charge Pad ,"AirPower" and AirPods Qi wireless charging case complied with AirPower in the late March and unit selling is only by Apple Store and other shops will sell AirPods and AirPods Qi wireless charging case, it reported.

Apple said AirPower was coming this year but when exactly has remained a mystery. Take this report with an AirPods-sized grain of salt, but...

Again, nothing is official until it's official. But, want.

According to a tipster at American retailer Best Buy, Apple is preparing to launch the AirPower wireless charging mat and new AirPods wireless charging case in March, claiming that Best Buy will stock AirPower from day one online and in-store.

As always, only ever believe rumors when they're proven true. But, AirPower has to ship sometime!

What is AirPower?

AirPower is a wireless charging mat that uses the Qi charging standard. It's wide enough to fit multiple devices, but still small enough to go with you on the road.

You'll be able to simply rest your supported device right on top of it for wireless charging without needing a cable.

Apple noted that, when using the AirPower, your device will display a specific charging interface (similar to the way the Apple Watch features a charging interface and NightStand mode when charging on its side).

What Apple devices work with AirPower

You'll be able to use the AirPower wireless charger with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. You'll also be able to charge the Series 3 GPS + Cellular and GPS-only. Apple Watch Series 0, 1 and 2 use proprietary charging and do not work with the AirPower charging mat.

Ideally, you should also be able to charge any device that supports Qi wireless charging, though that is not confirmed at this time.

An updated version of the AirPods case will include wireless charging. It's rumored that Apple will sell the case separately for $69 by the end of 2017.

How much will it cost?

We have no idea.

When can I get one?

Apple said that it will be available next year, but didn't specify a date or even a quarter.

Any questions?

We know, you probably have a lot of questions. We do too. We will update this regularly with every bit of new information we learn, as we learn it.