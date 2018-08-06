Taking selfies these days is an art, but having the right gear in your arsenal can really make or break your like-count on Instagram. While selfie sticks are a thing of the past, and accessories like shutter remotes can be more cumbersome than functional, it's hard to snap that perfect, effortless selfie: but what if you had a done of sorts following you around and capturing all your perfect angles? Introducing the AirSelfie2.

The pocket-sized flying camera, which made its debut at CES 2018 and is a category leader, features a 12-megapixel camera for full HD photos and videos, a 400 mAh 7.4 lithium polymer battery that allows for up to five minutes of flight time and an 85° field of view. Additionally, the AirSelfie2 now has an improved 16 GB memory, this all in a device that weighs just less than three ounces and is no larger than the average smartphone. (AirSelfie)

This durable little drone-meets-selfie cam has a range of over 60 feet and can be controlled with your smartphone. It'll cost you around $200 and comes in black, silver, gold, and rose gold, so you can perfectly match your AirSelfie2 to your cell!

We've seen tremendous growth and interest in our products since the launch of the AirSelfie1 last year. With the AirSelfie2, we're redefining what consumers should expect from a flying camera (Chris Jungfleisch, CMO of AirSelfie)