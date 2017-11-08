If you've been on social media in the last couple of days, chances are you've seen a glimpse of an Animoji somewhere on your timeline or feed. Whether it's using Animoji for some fun-time karaoke, using Animoji as the perfect reaction GIF, or even pairing Animoji with your favorite movie scenes of all time, people are getting creative with the exclusive iPhone X features in more and more ways every single day. Here are all the amazing things people are doing with Animoji so far! Animoji karaoke! (Does that rhyme? Kinda…)

Movies + Animoji = 🙌🏼

What's your favorite song of all time? I bet there's a tune that's going through your head right now. You might even be tapping your foot to the beat. Maybe you just looked it up on YouTube (wouldn't it be freaky if you did?! Like I'm some sort of computer witch that's watching your every move? OOOOH FEAR MEEEEE.) You know what's better than listening to your favorite tunes? Listening to them from the beak of a chicken or the mouth of a unicorn via Animoji! There are plenty of videos online right now that show off the epicness of Animoji karaoke, with everything from Bohemian Rhapsody to Star Wars accapella Animoji to Smashmouth Animoji and so, so much more.

If you're one of the lucky people to have your iPhone X already, go ahead and use your Animoji to record your favorite tunes and post them on Twitter! (You can even tag iMore so we can sing along with 'em!)

Movies + Animoji = 🙌🏼 What's your favorite movie quote of all time? Mine's probably from Goodfellas: As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. Now as much as I adore that movie, it would probably be about 100x better if it was a robot Ray Liotta and a fox Joe Pesci knifing that poor guy in the trunk of their car, don't you agree? With Animoji, that's totally, 100% possible!