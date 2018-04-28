One of the things that makes the Nintendo Switch more and more appealing as time goes on is the consistently growing catalog of Arcade Archives titles. Just as the name might suggest, the Arcade Archives games make classic titles available to Switch users. If you want to take a trip down a video game memory lane, this is a great way to do it without breaking the bank. Thus far all titles released have cost a paltry eight dollars to buy. That's less than they originally cost when they were released and for some of these titles, far less than you would pay on eBay to get an original copy.
If you're looking to see if some of your favorite titles are in the Arcade Archives, here is a list of all currently available titles.
Arcade Archives
NEOGEO Arcade Archives
- 2020 Super Baseball - $8
- Aero Fighters 2- $8
- Aero Fighters 3- $8
- Alpha Mission II- $8
- Art of Fighting- $8
- Art of Fighting 2- $8
- Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior- $8
- Blazing Star- $8
- Blue's Journey- $8
- Burning Fight- $8
- Fatal Fury: King of Fighters- $8
- Fatal Fury 2- $8
- Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory- $8
- Fatal Fury Special- $8
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves- $8
- Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors- $8
- Ghost Pilots- $8
- Gururin- $8
- The King of Fighters '94- $8
- The King of Fighters '95- $8
- The King of Fighters '96- $8
- The King of Fighters '98: The Slugfest- $8
- The King of Fighters '99: Millennium Battle- $8
- The King of Fighters 2000- $8
- King of the Monsters- $8
- The Last Blade- $8
- Last Resort- $8
- Magician Lord- $8
- Magical Drop II- $8
- Magical Drop III- $8
- Metal Slug- $8
- Metal Slug 2- $8
- Metal Slug 3- $8
- Metal Slug X- $8
- Mutation Nation- $8
- NAM-1975- $8
- Neo Turf Masters- $8
- Over Top- $8
- Power Spikes II- $8
- Pulstar- $8
- Puzzled- $8
- Real Bout Fatal Fury- $8
- Real Bout Fatal Fury Special- $8
- Robo Army- $8
- Samurai Shodown- $8
- Samurai Shodown II- $8
- Samurai Shodown III- $8
- Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa's Revenge- $8
- Sengoku- $8
- Sengoku 2- $8
- Sengoku 3- $8
- Shock Troopers- $8
- Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad- $8
- Soccer Brawl- $8
- Spinmaster- $8
- Super Sidekicks- $8
- Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy- $8
- Waku Waku 7- $8
- World Heroes- $8
- World Heroes 2- $8
- World Heroes 2 Jet- $8
- World Heroes Perfect- $8
- Zed Blade- $8
The catalog of Arcade Archives on the Nintendo Switch is growing all the time and shows no signs of stopping. These titles are a great way to have a little fun in between playing epic blockbuster titles and I can't wait to see what classic games get released next.
What do you want to see?
Are there some retro titles that you want to see added to the Arcade Archives? Let us know!