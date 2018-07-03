The Nintendo Switch has been out for some time now and that means that there is a multitude of different bundles that have been released. If you have been looking at picking up a Switch bundle but you're not entirely sure which one is for you, then you can use this roundup as a way to help choose which bundle is best to spend your hard earned dollars on. These are all the Nintendo Switch bundles that are currently available. The Vanilla edition

If you just want to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch itself and you're not too concerned about a game coming with the price of admission, then the classic bundle may be right for you. For $300 you will get the Switch itself and all the basic accessories you need to get started. You can choose from the classic gray or the version with blue and red Joy-Cons. See grey at Amazon See red and blue at Amazon Super Mario Odyssey edition

If you're coming to the Switch party in order to get your hands on everyone's favorite mustachio'd laborer, then the Super Mario Odyssey edition is the bundle built for you. When you buy this bundle for $495 you get the Switch, all the basic accessories, a Mario branded Switch case, and a digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey. See at Amazon Splatoon 2 edition