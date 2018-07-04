The RPG sim/strategy set in the Fallout universe has made its way to the Switch. Build your underground utopia as you design and populate your very own vault. See at the Nintendo eShop Fortnite

One of the reigning champs of the battle royal genre has airdropped into the hands of Switch players. Join the battle for multiplayer dominance against 99 other players in this super fun action title. See at the Nintendo eShop Pokemon Quest

If you have always felt that Pokemon didn't have enough corners, then you are in luck. Collect Pokemon and battle your way across Tumblecube island in this fun little Pokemon game. See at the Nintendo eShop Kitten Squad

PETA has gotten in on the Switch gaming world with Kitten Squad. Control a battalion of kittens as they defeat evil robots in order to free captured animals. See at the Nintendo eShop Namco Museum

This free version of the Namco Museum allows you to play Pac-Man VS. with any of your friends who own the full Namco Museum. Play as Pac-Man or a ghost in the multiplayer Pac-Man title. See at the Nintendo eShop Pinball FX3

There are a few pinball titles on the Switch and this one has tons of content. Free players start with only one table, but if you fall in love with the gameplay you can purchase more pinball tables. See at the Nintendo eShop Stern Pinball Arcade

If you want to play amazing recreations of real-life pinball machines, this is one of your best options. This version offers some older pinball tables as well as a few of Sterns newer machines. Much like other Pinball games, you get one table for free and have to purchase the rest. See at the Nintendo eShop The Pinball Arcade