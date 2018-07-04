Sometimes in life, you start to run a little low on cash. We have all been there at one time or another. However, just because you don't have a ton of money to spend doesn't mean you're not interested in playing some new games. Fortunately, there are a handful of games for the Nintendo Switch that you can pick up for free!
Here are all the free games available on the Nintendo Switch!
- Fallout Shelter
- Fortnite
- Pokemon Quest
- Kitten Squad
- Namco Museum
- Pinball FX3
- Stern Pinball Arcade
- Pinball Arcade
Fallout Shelter
The RPG sim/strategy set in the Fallout universe has made its way to the Switch. Build your underground utopia as you design and populate your very own vault.
Fortnite
One of the reigning champs of the battle royal genre has airdropped into the hands of Switch players. Join the battle for multiplayer dominance against 99 other players in this super fun action title.
Pokemon Quest
If you have always felt that Pokemon didn't have enough corners, then you are in luck. Collect Pokemon and battle your way across Tumblecube island in this fun little Pokemon game.
Kitten Squad
PETA has gotten in on the Switch gaming world with Kitten Squad. Control a battalion of kittens as they defeat evil robots in order to free captured animals.
Namco Museum
This free version of the Namco Museum allows you to play Pac-Man VS. with any of your friends who own the full Namco Museum. Play as Pac-Man or a ghost in the multiplayer Pac-Man title.
Pinball FX3
There are a few pinball titles on the Switch and this one has tons of content. Free players start with only one table, but if you fall in love with the gameplay you can purchase more pinball tables.
Stern Pinball Arcade
If you want to play amazing recreations of real-life pinball machines, this is one of your best options. This version offers some older pinball tables as well as a few of Sterns newer machines. Much like other Pinball games, you get one table for free and have to purchase the rest.
The Pinball Arcade
The Pinball Arcade is very similar to the Stern Pinball Arcade but this is the newer version. In this version, you can play the very latest releases from Stern but some of the older machines are no longer here. And as before, you get only one machine for free and others can be bought individually or in packs.
When you are trying to be gentle to your pocketbook, free games can be helpful. I know that I have turned to free titles to keep me busy on more than one occasion. As more free games are released for the Switch we will make sure you to keep you up to date here.
Are you playing free games on your Switch?
What free games do you enjoy most?