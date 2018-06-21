If you are a fan of Lego but you don't want to run the risk of stepping on one of those notoriously unforgiving bricks in the middle of the night, you could always play with Lego virtually with your Nintendo Switch. There are more than a few Lego video games available for the Switch. If you want to know what your options are, we have you covered with this Switch, Lego game roundup. Lego Worlds

If you're a fan of Lego video games but you would like to do something a little different, then you might want to consider Lego Worlds. Released on the Switch in September of 2017, Lego Worlds is an open world procedurally generated title where exploration and building is the name of the game. This title bears the influence of Minecraftian popularity in a mostly positive way. Get out into Lego Worlds and construct a world that you don't have enough Lego brick to build in real life. You can pick it up at Amazon for $27.

Lego City Undercover was originally released on the Wii U in 2013 and made its way to the Switch in early 2017. The most economical way of describing Lego City Undercover is to say that it's like playing a Grand Theft Auto title where you play as a cop instead of a criminal and everything is made of Lego. As we have come to expect from Lego properties in recent years, Lego City Undercover is chock full of hilarious writing that will keep you engaged with the title all the way through. You can pick up your very own copy from Amazon for $25.

If you're a Marvel fan who has often thought that there was a vast shortage of Lego in the Marvel universe, there is, of course, a solution. You can pick up a copy of Lego Marvel Superheroes at Amazon for $52 and all your dreams will come true. Take control of Lego versions of your favorite Marvel heroes as you attempt to take down Kang the Conqueror. Aside from the main storyline, the game also features a four-player battle mode so you can enjoy the action with your friends. In addition, multiple expansions add various additional characters and levels to help keep you busy.

With a name that is so inscrutable that it's nearly charming, Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame was released to the gaming public in late 2017. The gameplay is not unlike many of the other Lego video game titles. However, as the name suggests, you will now be taking control of Lego ninjas out to save the world. There is a vast myriad of playable characters as well as a multiplayer battle mode. You can get your copy from Amazon for only $31.