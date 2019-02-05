While becoming a Microsoft mobile beta tester is generally simple, it can require a different process depending on the platform you're on and can also vary from app to app. iOS has the Testflight application that unifies beta testing into one hub.

Microsoft, iOS and TestFlight

Apple has its own application called TestFlight that makes it easy for developers and others to test software both internally and externally. Many of Microsoft's applications on iOS are available for testing through TestFlight. To become a beta tester for any of the apps listed below, you first need to download the TestFlight App.

After you've downloaded TestFlight and set it up, you can easily become a beta tester for a number of apps. All you need to do is click one of the following links for the corresponding application. TestFlight has beta programs for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook , Skype, Cortana, Xbox, and Microsoft To-Do

There is also one Microsoft application on iOS that still works through Office Forms: Mixer. You can sign up to show your interest in being added to the beta through this office form.

Get to testing!

Being a beta tester is fun because you get to try out new features that Microsoft either plans to implement or is considering putting inside the standard versions of their applications. You also can help these apps' development because you can give feedback to Microsoft for any app that you test.

