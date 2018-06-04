Apple's always releasing seasonal colors for its iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. If you love having a case or band for every season, then check out the latest below!
June 4, 2018: Beats 'Decades Collection', new Beats colors, and new summer iPhone case/Apple Watch band colors
If you're in the market for new headphones or a new iPhone case, Apple and Beats have made some bold color choices so that you, in turn, can make some bold color choices.
Beats headphones 'Decades' and 'Pop' Ccollections and new colors
To mark its 10th anniversary, Beats has released the new "Decades" headphones, which are simply the classic color scheme with more red. You can grab the whole line (aside from Beats Pro) in the Decades colors, starting at $99.95 for the urBeats3.
You can also now grab Beats Solo3 Wireless and Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones in four very vibrant color combinations from its "Pop": Pop Indigo, Pop Magenta, Pop Blue, and Pop Violet. $299.95 for the Solo3 and $199.95 for the Powerbeats3.
Summer iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors
Apple has released three new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors for summer: Peach, Marine Green, and Sky Blue. These are soft, almost Eastery colors, and they're available for the silicone iPhone case for iPhone 7/8, 7 Plus/8Plus, and X, as well as the Sport Band for Apple Watch. Pricing starts at $35 for the iPhone 7/8 case and the Sport Bands are $49.
Wear your Pride on your wrist
Apple has also released its now-yearly Pride Apple Watch band and companion Pride Watch face. The $49 watch band is Apple's Woven Nylon band featuring the Pride colors separated by bands of white.