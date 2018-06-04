Apple's always releasing seasonal colors for its iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. If you love having a case or band for every season, then check out the latest below! June 4, 2018: Beats 'Decades Collection', new Beats colors, and new summer iPhone case/Apple Watch band colors If you're in the market for new headphones or a new iPhone case, Apple and Beats have made some bold color choices so that you, in turn, can make some bold color choices. Beats headphones 'Decades' and 'Pop' Ccollections and new colors

To mark its 10th anniversary, Beats has released the new "Decades" headphones, which are simply the classic color scheme with more red. You can grab the whole line (aside from Beats Pro) in the Decades colors, starting at $99.95 for the urBeats3.

You can also now grab Beats Solo3 Wireless and Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones in four very vibrant color combinations from its "Pop": Pop Indigo, Pop Magenta, Pop Blue, and Pop Violet. $299.95 for the Solo3 and $199.95 for the Powerbeats3. See at Apple

Summer iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors