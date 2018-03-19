Credit cards are both awesome and terrible at the same time. They can be crazy helpful for big purchases that you need to make, but between hidden fees, outdated mobile apps, and plenty more, credit cards can often be a pain to use. If you're looking for a reliable alternative to traditional credit cards, the Affirm app could be just the thing you need.

What's new with Affirm?

March 19, 2018 - Affirm now allows you to secure credit in-store and then use it during checkout

Love Affirm but wish you could use it in brick-and-mortar stores to pay for your purchases? I've got good news: according to a announcement released by the company this morning, you can now secure financing options in seconds for purchases you're about to make in meatspace.

Now, when you're in a participating store about to make a large purchase, you can apply for financing right there by filling out a easy five-field application within your Affirm app. In seconds, you'll receive a real-time credit decision. Once you're approved, you simply enter the amount you'd like to spend, then choose the monthly payment plan that's easiest for you (the usual plans offer financing over 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 months). Affirm will pay the merchant in full at the time of settlement, taking on all the fraud risk for the purchase — that means you can buy that new digital camera or Betty Draper-style fainting couch you've always wanted without having to shell out all the cash right away.

In addition, the startup also announced that Affirm users can now add their Affirm virtual card to their Apple Wallet. That way, they can immediately use it to make a purchase anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, giving it all the functionality of a "real" credit card.

Rob Pfeifer, Chief Retail Officer at Affirm, cited consumers' medley of shopping preferences as basis for the new features in a statement: