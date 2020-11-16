Apple only recently released the Apple Watch Series 6 but you can already make an early Black Friday saving on one at Amazon. Various styles and configurations are discounted to record-low prices there with the Series 6 seeing as much as $49 off. The discounts are available on various 40mm and 44mm models, as well as select Cellular-enabled models, so you can take your pick while the discount lasts.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is powered by an all-new S6 system-in-package that is built to make the Apple Watch run better and for longer before the battery runs down. According to Apple, it runs 20% faster than the Series 5 and makes it possible to have a brighter always-on screen as compared to the Series 5.

The key new technology for the Apple Watch Series 6 is the blood oxygen monitor (or SpO2 sensor) that can keep track of how oxygenated you are. The sensor lets you measure your blood oxygen in just six seconds and can record your levels in the background while you sleep if you sleep with your Apple Watch on. other updates include new case finishes, like a blue and (Product)RED aluminum, as well as new bands and watch faces.

These are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals we've seen so far, though no telling exactly how long these discounts will last. It's possible that shipping times will begin slipping soon, though you'll still benefit from the savings if you get your order in now even if your device doesn't ship for a few days.

Even though we're still over a week away from Black Friday itself, this is likely to be one of the best Apple Black Friday deals we'll see this fall so you really want to make the most of it while you can.