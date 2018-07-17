watchOS 5 is Apple's newest operating system for Apple Watch, and while it might not pack the same flashy feature punch as previous versions, there's still a lot to look forward to when it's released this fall. We've compiled a detailed list of all the goodies you can look forward to when watchOS 5 launches; we'll update this list as these features evolve and new bits and bytes get added.

Which Apple Watch models can run watchOS 5?

While most Apple Watch models will be able to enjoy all that watchOS 5 has to offer, the first-generation Apple Watch — often referred to as the Apple Watch Series 0 — will not be able to run the latest update.

While it's always sad to drop an older device from the metric, this shouldn't be shocking news to anyone: you haven't been able to buy it for quite some time.

On top of needing the correct Apple Watch, you'll also need to make sure you have an iPhone 5s or later that can run iOS 12.

Why the original Apple Watch won't be getting watchOS 5

Major features

Every big release has its keynote features, and watchOS 5 is no different: Here are some of the biggest new features and changes coming to Apple's wearable.

The Walkie-Talkie app

Phone calls and texts are so 20th century. Quick, short audio bursts are where it's at — at least, that's Apple's bet. The new Walkie-Talkie app lets you send brief audio bursts between any of your fellow Apple Watch users also running watchOS 5. They pop up on your watch with little chirps just like a real portable radio, and you can respond by holding down the Walkie-Talkie button and dictating your response.

How to use the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch

When you open the app on your watch, you'll see a master availability toggle at the top of the screen; turning that toggle on will let any of your friends try to reach you for a Walkie-Talkie chat. (If it's off, you'll receive a notification prompt from any friends that contact you to re-enable it if you so choose, or ignore the request.) If you don't see the toggle, just pull down from the top of your Apple Watch screen while in the app to view it.

Fun fact: Walkie-Talkie messages are handled via the FaceTime Audio protocol over Wi-Fi or Cellular (either your iPhone's or Apple Watch if you have an enabled version).

While you're available, you'll see the Walkie-Talkie symbol on your Apple Watch face in the upper-center toolbar (though if you switch to a different app that requires background use, like Maps, you'll see the background-running app icon on your watch face instead). You can tap on that symbol at any time to return to the Walkie-Talkie app.

You'll get a list of suggested contacts who also have an Apple Watch when you first open the Walkie-Talkie app, though you can currently attempt to start a Walkie-Talkie connection with anybody in your list.

Once you've initiated a Walkie-Talkie conversation with a pal, the FaceTime audio connection is persistent for up to 10 minutes and that connection is renewed any time you send or receive a new message. That should translate to relatively little data usage given the efficiency of the protocol, though we haven't yet done real-world tests on how it affects your data usage and battery.

While you're in a conversation, you can leave the app and go elsewhere on your watch, or drop your wrist entirely. When you get a new message, your Apple Watch will automatically switch back to the Walkie-Talkie app to deliver it and give you the option of chatting back with your pal.

After you've chatted once via Walkie-Talkie, your pal's contact button will appear on the main app screen for easy access. You can remove it (like you'd remove a Messages conversation) by swiping left on the contact. This will only remove the shortcut; the contact itself will remain in your contacts list.

Unfortunately, you can't send Walkie-Talkie messages via Siri like you can with text messages yet.

Walkie-Talkie is currently limited to a one-on-one conversation. It's great for finding your friend at Disneyland, but not so much locating your entire family (unless you want multiple single-person conversations).

The Podcasts app

Speaking of vocal-based apps, watchOS 5 also brings the Podcasts app to the Apple Watch. The podcast-viewing and playing app looks nigh-identical to the Music app, with a card-based viewport that lets you scroll through the latest episodes of each of your existing podcast subscriptions.

Scroll to the top of the list to access your personal Apple Watch podcast library which, depending on your iPhone Watch app settings, either syncs a smattering of recent podcast episodes or manually syncs the recent episodes of podcasts you select. Inside your Apple Watch podcast library, you can pick any podcast (and any of its downloaded episodes).

How to play podcasts or audiobooks on your Apple Watch

The Podcasts app isn't just limited to locally-downloaded episodes. If your iPhone's in range of your watch, you can also pick and play any episode you've added to your smartphone. Of course, you can use Siri to play the latest episode of any podcast or a specific episode.

Once you've selected a podcast to play, your Apple Watch will display play controls that list the device the episode is being played from (your watch or iPhone), the title of the episode and show name, play/pause controls, skip controls (15 seconds back or 30 seconds forward), volume controls, and speed controls (1/2x, 1x, 1.5x, or 2x).

Automatic Workout Detection

One of the key health and fitness improvements coming with watchOS 5 is the company's new automatic workout detection algorithms, which attempt to automatically detect when you're starting or ending a workout — in case you forget to either activate or finish an activity.

Note: These are optional: You can disable either or both in the Settings app if you so choose.

If you forget to start your walking, running, cycling, elliptical, or swimming workout, watchOS 5's automatic start should trigger within 3-5 minutes of beginning an activity. You'll get a little haptic tap on your wrist and a "Working out?" query, along with buttons to start your respective workout. (Running, for example, might prompt with buttons to start either an indoor or outdoor run depending on context.) There's also a button to "change workout" if you are doing an activity, but not one that's been recognized. And, of course, you won't get this notification if you've already manually started a workout using the Workout app.

Tip: Apple doesn't officially support starting workouts outside of the five listed above, but most "other"-style workouts will elevate your heart rate enough to trigger an automatic start for running; from there, you can tap Change Workout and start the appropriate option.

When you use Apple's automatic start function, the app will automatically give you retroactive credit for the prior 3-5 minutes, depending on activity, so you don't lose any valuable activity data even if you forget to start a workout.

Did you forget to stop your workout after a strenuous gym session? watchOS 5 has you covered there, too. If your Apple Watch detects a major change in your workout patterns that lasts 10 minutes or longer, it'll prompt you with a haptic tap, a "Done with your workout?" message, and a large green End button to automatically finish your session. Apple supports automatic end for all workout types, including named and unnamed Other sessions.

This gives users the flexibility to take rests or breaks during a session (the prompt won't trigger if you take a two-minute rest in the middle of a HIIT session, for example). This reduces the likelihood that a user will leave their session active for an additional hour (or five), killing the Apple Watch's battery and messing up activity metrics.

When you finish the workout session using Apple's prompt, you'll be given credit for all time up until you pressed that End button. Apple won't retroactively end the workout when it first detected heart rate changes. Your activity data (especially heart rate recovery) might be a little wonky here, but it should generally preserve your workout.

Workout changes include fluctuations in heart rate (a drop from 120BPM down to 80, for example), accelerometry (prolonged stillness after a consistent speed or pace), and GPS (going indoors after you've been outside, or vice versa).