Today at WWDC 2018 in San Jose, Apple introduced the a completely redesigned App Store for Mac. With a new Discovery tab, a beautiful new UI, and more, the upgrade will make finding your new favorite apps more intuitive than ever before.

What is the new Mac App Store?

The Mac App Store is exactly what it sounds like: a one-stop shop where Mac users can find and purchase Mac-specific software. It's very easy to use — as easy the App Store for iOS apps is on the iPhone — and uses all the same credentials. With the Mac App Store, users can securely download Apple-reviewed and approved applications created by certified developers, getting their hands on all the programs they love in one place. Millions of individuals use the Mac App Store regularly.

What new features can I expect with this update?

A completely redesigned UI : According to keynote speaker Ann Thai, the updated Mac App Store's UI will feel both new and familiar, as it was "designed first and foremost to be a great Mac app." It now looks a bit more like the iOS App Store, and will be completely compatible with macOS Mojave's gorgeous and compelling dark mode.

: According to keynote speaker Ann Thai, the updated Mac App Store's UI will feel both new and familiar, as it was "designed first and foremost to be a great Mac app." It now looks a bit more like the iOS App Store, and will be completely compatible with macOS Mojave's gorgeous and compelling dark mode. A new Discover tab : Each week, you'll be able to find in-depth editorials about the best Mac apps, stories, and collections. You'll also be able to see which Mac apps are most popular with top charts. So it's a bit like the Today section of the iOS App Store, but it'll be updated a bit less frequently.

: Each week, you'll be able to find in-depth editorials about the best Mac apps, stories, and collections. You'll also be able to see which Mac apps are most popular with top charts. So it's a bit like the Today section of the iOS App Store, but it'll be updated a bit less frequently. New Create, Work, Play, and Develop tabs : You'll be able to visit these tabs to find helpful app recommendations and expertise relevant to the topic you choose. You'll also be able to access tips and tutorials regarding both new and existing apps to assure you get the most out of what you're using.

: You'll be able to visit these tabs to find helpful app recommendations and expertise relevant to the topic you choose. You'll also be able to access tips and tutorials regarding both new and existing apps to assure you get the most out of what you're using. Redesigned product pages : When you view an app's product page, you'll be able to view its current rank, whether or not it's charting, and if it's been named an Editor's Choice. What's more, ratings and reviews are now prominently featured.

: When you view an app's product page, you'll be able to view its current rank, whether or not it's charting, and if it's been named an Editor's Choice. What's more, ratings and reviews are now prominently featured. Ratings and review API : With this update, it'll be easier than ever to leave user feedback.

: With this update, it'll be easier than ever to leave user feedback. Silent video autoplay: If you're considering purchasing an app, you'll be able to view a small video preview of what it looks like in action, allowing you to get a better idea of how it works before taking the plunge.

When will it be released? Do I need to download it?

The Mac App Store update will be released later this year along with macOS Mojave. As long as you update your operating system, you should get the updated Mac App Store as well.

Does it cost anything?

Nope! Apple isn't a company that charges for its software upgrades anymore. This update is free for all Mac users.

How do I use it?

The new Mac App Store is a perfect, modernized marriage between the old Mac App Store and the iOS App Store. Though the UI is a little different now, if you're new to Macs and unfamiliar with the App Store, you can still check out our tutorials below to get started.

Questions?

Still have some burning questions about the new Mac App Store that need answering? Drop them in the comments section and we'll try to our best to answer them as we learn more.