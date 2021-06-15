There's no doubt that the Pro Controller is one of the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch when it comes to controllers. Unfortunately, these Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are special releases, so they tend to cost more than the traditional Pro Controller. However, if you like to have a design that's a little different or something that shows off your love for a franchise, these special edition options might be what you're looking for.

A splat of color : Splatoon 2 Special Edition Pro Controller Staff Pick This bright Pro Controller has beautiful pink and green handles, much like the Splatoon 2 Joy-Cons. So, it's keeping with the theme. Players will also see adorable splats and squid characters in a shiny black finish on the matte black body. $91 at Amazon A striking design : Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition Pro Controller The vibrant green across the body and colored handles are enough to make this Pro Controller stand out. In addition, the added blade design in a shiny black across the body on the opposite the green side makes for a really stunning look. $99 at Amazon More than smashing buttons : Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition Pro Controller No matter your favorite fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this Pro Controller is sure to get you into the fighting mood. It has the Smash Bros. logo in a light silver across the controller body and accents the handles in white. $92 at Amazon For monster fans : Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition Pro Controller The Monster Hunter games are known for their beautiful creatures, so it's fitting that the Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition Pro Controller would feature one of the beasts. The gold monster across the right and the compass-like design over the joystick are a great tribute to the latest Monster Hunter game's style. Unfortunately, this is a newer Pro Controller and is currently a little more difficult to find than the others. From $63 at eBay

Special and tough to find

While there aren't many special edition designs yet, some pretty cool ones are available, and we hope to see more in the future. I really love the splash of color the Splatoon 2 Special Edition Controller offers for a vibrant option. However, there's also a lot of beauty in the simplicity of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition Pro Controller. Whatever option you choose from this list, you can't go wrong with these beautiful Pro Controllers.

Since they are released for a limited time, these designs can be difficult to find, and they may often change in price and availability. If you are buying from eBay, you will want to make your purchase with a reputable buyer. We will update this list as more Special Edition Pro Controllers come out!