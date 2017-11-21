There are currently 40 villagers in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and each one specializes in a particular material. You might receive two or three different types of materials as rewards for completed tasks, but there is one material that each villager is proficient in. Here's a list of every single villager in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (so far), and the main material they give as a reward.
Wood
Cool
None
Cute
- Peanut
- Lily
- Chrissy
- Rosie
- Bunnie
- Apple
Natural
- Alfonso
- Filbert
- Hamlet
- Punchy
Sporty
- Hopkins
- Kid Cat
- Moe
- Tad
Steel
Cool
- Sandy
Cute
None
Natural
- Beau
- Eloise
- Fauna
- Goldie
Sporty
- Butch
- Cheri
- Flip
- Peewee
Cotton
Cool
- Tex
- Agnes
Cute
- Bitty
- Maggie
Natural
- Rex
- Roald
Sporty
- Bud
Paper
Cool
- Apollo
Cute
- Stella
Natural
None
Sporty
- Charlise
Preserves
Cool
- Angus
Cute
None
Natural
None
Sporty
- Jay
A special thanks to Reddit user Pogoshark for creating this table to help us out.