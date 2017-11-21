There are currently 40 villagers in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and each one specializes in a particular material. You might receive two or three different types of materials as rewards for completed tasks, but there is one material that each villager is proficient in. Here's a list of every single villager in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (so far), and the main material they give as a reward.

Wood

Cool

None

Cute

Peanut

Lily

Chrissy

Rosie

Bunnie

Apple

Natural

Alfonso

Filbert

Hamlet

Punchy

Sporty

Hopkins

Kid Cat

Moe

Tad

Steel

Cool

Sandy

Cute

None

Natural

Beau

Eloise

Fauna

Goldie

Sporty

Butch

Cheri

Flip

Peewee

Cotton

Cool

Tex

Agnes

Cute

Bitty

Maggie

Natural

Rex

Roald

Sporty

Bud

Paper

Cool

Apollo

Cute

Stella

Natural

None

Sporty

Charlise

Preserves

Cool

Angus

Cute

None

Natural

None

Sporty