Automotive electronics manufacturer Alpine unveiled their newest CarPlay head unit at CES 2018 in Las Vegas today, and it's safe to say that the company's iconic 9" system isn't just for trucks and SUVs anymore.
Dubbed the iLX-F309 and nicknamed HALO9, the new in-dash system has a versatile floating design that requires no custom installation and can be placed in almost any car. According to Alpine's release, the 9-inch screen is attached to an adjustable mount connected to a 1-DIN chassis, and once installed, the screen and mount are fixed to the chassis for a sturdy fit. Users can also move the screen closer or further away from the dashboard after installation as well as angle it up or down at a maximum of 45 degrees for the best visibility to ensure safety.
Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager of Alpine's aftermarket business unit, noted that HALO9 was a response to consumer requests in a statement:
Alpine blazed the trail with the first vehicle-specific 9-inch systems back in 2014, targeted to trucks and SUVs, but consumers have continued to request a model that will fit into a variety of vehicles. The iLX-F309 represents a new step as it brings the 9-inch screen into a number of vehicles without the need for custom installation.
What can it do?
Essentially, HALO9 is an AM/FM/audio/video receiver with a 9-inch WVGA touch screen. It also has a mech-less design, meaning it's definitely more suited for smartphone compatibility through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as it can't natively play CDs and DVDs. With the iLX-F309, you can access and control maps, music, messages, and phone calls from your Apple or Android device, all on the unit's touch screen. HALO9 also boasts the following:
- Bluetooth wireless technology with audio streaming
- A built-in HD Radio tuner that's SiriusXM-ready (Though, of course, you need to have a SiriusXM SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit and SiriusXM subscription if you plan on listening to those stations)
- A USB port for video or audio playback (FLAC, MP3, WMA and AAC)
- An AUX input
- An HDMI input (with the option to add a second HDMI input via the KCX-630HD HDMI Selector, sold separately)
- Alpine TuneIt App integration
- A "My Favorites" feature that allows you to make custom shortcuts to your favorite audio sources and contacts
- Pandora control
Though the HALO9's design is mech-less, if you really dig listening to your CDs and watching DVDs you can also add the company's DVE-5300 CD/DVD player.
If you're excited to add HALO9 to your vehicle, it will be available at authorized Alpine retailers (and on Alpine's website) in February of this year for $1,100. If you aren't sure whether or not there's an authorized retailer near you, you can visit the company's store locator and enter your ZIP code.
Thoughts?
Will you be installing the iLX-F309 in your ride? Let us know in the comments.