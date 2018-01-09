Automotive electronics manufacturer Alpine unveiled their newest CarPlay head unit at CES 2018 in Las Vegas today, and it's safe to say that the company's iconic 9" system isn't just for trucks and SUVs anymore.

Dubbed the iLX-F309 and nicknamed HALO9, the new in-dash system has a versatile floating design that requires no custom installation and can be placed in almost any car. According to Alpine's release, the 9-inch screen is attached to an adjustable mount connected to a 1-DIN chassis, and once installed, the screen and mount are fixed to the chassis for a sturdy fit. Users can also move the screen closer or further away from the dashboard after installation as well as angle it up or down at a maximum of 45 degrees for the best visibility to ensure safety.

Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager of Alpine's aftermarket business unit, noted that HALO9 was a response to consumer requests in a statement: