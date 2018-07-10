One of iMore's favorite games is on sale for 60% off in celebration of Apple's App Store turning 10. Alto's Adventure is a beautifully designed side-scrolling endless runner game that lets you snowboard down a never-ending slope, jumping ramps, grinding buntings, and growing the longest scarf in the world.

$1.99 - Download now

Alto's Adventure's creator and the founder of Snowman recently posted a heartwarming memory of learning about the very first iPhone, his leap into mobile game development, and how the App Store has changed the world.