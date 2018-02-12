Finally, Alto's Odyssey — the long anticipated sequel of Alto's Adventure — has a release date. Plus, you can pre-order the game in the App Store right now!

Alto's Odyssey is a continuation of the titular character's adventure and he's given up on the slopes and headed to the dunes! With all new levels, challenges, art, and plenty of new obstacles in the way, you'll need to jump, back flip, and grind your way through the desert!