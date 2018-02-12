Finally, Alto's Odyssey — the long anticipated sequel of Alto's Adventure — has a release date. Plus, you can pre-order the game in the App Store right now!
Alto's Odyssey is a continuation of the titular character's adventure and he's given up on the slopes and headed to the dunes! With all new levels, challenges, art, and plenty of new obstacles in the way, you'll need to jump, back flip, and grind your way through the desert!
"Just beyond the horizon sits a majestic desert, vast and unexplored. Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you'll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert's many mysteries."
Alto's Odyssey is available for pre-order and should be launching on February 22, which is next Thursday! The game will cost $4.99, Both Serenity and myself have been have been given a sneak peek and, trust me, you're not going to want to miss this one! My full review will be live right here on iMore when the game launches next Thursday!