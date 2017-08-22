Snowman says 'It takes longer to build things right', pushes back released of Alto's Odyssey.

The long awaited and highly anticipated sequel to Alto's Adventure has just been delayed. Originally slated to release sometime this summer, the developers behind the game, Snowman, released a statement on their blog about the games current status.

" As a small studio striving to make sure everything we release is lasting and artful, we're firm believers that much of what makes an experience magical, lies in the little touches. The care and polish provided to make sure people are truly delighted.

On that note, we're announcing today that Alto's Odyssey is going to take a little while longer to bring to life. The endless desert still awaits, and it's even vaster and more mysterious than we envisioned when we first conceptualized a new adventure for Alto and friends. We can't wait to show it to you, when the time is right. "

If you've been following the development of the game, this news could come as a bit of a shock to you. After all, earlier this year in at E3 Eli Cymet did an interview (video below) where he stated that summer 2017 was still the intended release schedule. Plus, the interview also showed off a lot of the gameplay of the game and it was looking pretty smoothed and polished already.

When will Alto's Odsessy come out?

Unfortunately, we don't know. When it came to speculation on when the game may be released Snowman remained vague.

"Stay tuned across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the months ahead, where we'll update everyone as soon as we have more info. While we aren't committing to a new release window right now, you can subscribe to The Alto Newsletter, and we'll be sure to notify you at launch."

Although I am slightly disappointed at the news, I don't really blame Snowman for delaying the game to get it perfect. Alto's Adventure still remains one of my favorite iOS games years after its release because Snowman took the time to develop a solid game and didn't cut corners. I trust that if the developers say they need more time that we should just eagerly wait a little longer for what will most likely be a pretty fantastic game.

What do you think?

Are you sad about the news? Are you excited for Alto's Odyssey? Let us know in the comments below!