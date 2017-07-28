AlwaysOnline Wireless (AOW) will be launching a set of new data plans in the UK specifically for the Apple SIM found in recent iPads. The company will be offering hourly, daily, and monthly data allotments for 4G LTE data service.

From AOW:

AOW is known as a leader in short-term data service, and is the first to offer plans as short as just one hour for only £0.08, as well as plans by the day and by the megabyte in over 90 countries worldwide. Users of iPad with Apple SIM can access AOW plans right on their devices, giving them the flexibility and convenience they need while accessing data networks on the go.

AOW's new plans are as follows:

100MB (Hourly) - £0.08 ($0.11)

500MB (Daily) - £2.30 ($2.99)

5GB - £7.69 ($9.99)

30GB - £19.24 ($24.99)

60GB - £23.09 ($29.99)

AOW's new service is being marketed both to UK residents as well as international travelers, with prices displayed in U.S. dollars when you sign up. The company joins EE in offering data service for the Apple SIM in the UK, which first debuted in 2014 with the launch of the iPad Air 2.