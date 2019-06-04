The U.S. government is looking to crack down on some of the biggest names in the tech industry with an antitrust probe. The investigation would explore whether or not Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google have abused their power to establish a dominant position in the market.

Antitrust laws in the U.S. are enforced by two different departments, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. With an investigation of this scope and size, the two departments have decided to split the companies between the agencies.

The FTC will oversee the probe into Amazon and Facebook, while the DOJ will look into Apple and Google. During the inspection, the FTC and DOJ will next decide whether to open a full investigation into each company. This might take some time considering the FTC took more than two years with one of its previous probes into Google.