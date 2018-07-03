Prime Day may not officially start until July 16, but Amazon has started the deals early by taking $100 off its own Echo Show . The Alexa-enabled speaker-with-screen is available for just $129.99 for Prime Members — the lowest price we've seen for the Echo Show.

Most will already be familiar with Amazon Echo line of products, adding smart assistant functionality to rooms in your home. The hands-free, voice-controlled Show offers the ability to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, answer queries, read the news, set alarms or timers, among other things. Housing a 7-inch touchscreen, the Show also allows for video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, music lyrics, security camera feeds, photos, weather forecasts, and more.

Our friends at Android Central have an in-depth review of the Echo Show, telling you everything you need to know.

If you're not a Prime Member yet, there's no better time than Prime Day to sign up for your 30-day free trial and make the most of all that Amazon Prime has to offer.

See at Amazon