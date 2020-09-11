Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 35% while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, Lightning and USB-C cables, multi-port wall chargers, power strips, and more.
For an easy and affordable way to charge multiple devices at once, pick up the Anker PowerPort Speed 4 with its 4 USB-A ports, one of which is Quick Charge 3.0-enabled. It has a total output of 43.5W, enough for the whole family to charge up at once. It's down to $17.49 in the sale which is its best direct price drop to date, saving you over $10. If you have USB-C devices to power up, consider the $23 60W PowerPort Atom III wall charger. It utilizes GaN technology to enable a fast charge while keeping the adapter size nice and compact.
At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $17.99, a 30% savings, and features two AC outlets and two USB-A ports. It also comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $25,000 connected equipment guarantee.
There are plenty more options in the sale including wireless chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.
