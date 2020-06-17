Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 40% while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, Lightning cables, multi-port wall chargers, power strips, and more.

Today only Anker Charging Accessories Sale Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like multi-port wall chargers, Lightning cables, wireless chargers, power banks, USB-C power strips, and more. Up to 40% off See at Amazon

For an easy and affordable way to charge multiple devices at once, pick up the Anker PowerPort Speed 4 with its 4 USB-A ports, one of which is Quick Charge 3.0-enabled. It has a total output of 43.5W, enough for the whole family to charge up at once. It's down to $17.99 in the sale which is a match for its best direct price drop to date, saving you $10. If you have USB-C devices to power up, consider the $30 PowerCore Fusion 5000. It combines a dual-port wall charger with a 5000mAh power bank giving you a variety of ways to power up. It's 40% off.

At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Capsule power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to $44.99, a 36% savings, and features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, as well as a high-speed 45W USB-C port so you can power six devices at once. It also operates as a surge protector and comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $50,000 connected equipment guarantee.

There are plenty more options in the sale including wireless chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.