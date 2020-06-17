Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 40% while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, Lightning cables, multi-port wall chargers, power strips, and more.
Today only
Anker Charging Accessories Sale
Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like multi-port wall chargers, Lightning cables, wireless chargers, power banks, USB-C power strips, and more.
Up to 40% off
For an easy and affordable way to charge multiple devices at once, pick up the Anker PowerPort Speed 4 with its 4 USB-A ports, one of which is Quick Charge 3.0-enabled. It has a total output of 43.5W, enough for the whole family to charge up at once. It's down to $17.99 in the sale which is a match for its best direct price drop to date, saving you $10. If you have USB-C devices to power up, consider the $30 PowerCore Fusion 5000. It combines a dual-port wall charger with a 5000mAh power bank giving you a variety of ways to power up. It's 40% off.
At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Capsule power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to $44.99, a 36% savings, and features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, as well as a high-speed 45W USB-C port so you can power six devices at once. It also operates as a surge protector and comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $50,000 connected equipment guarantee.
There are plenty more options in the sale including wireless chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review the fun, sparkly rainbow TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Band
This stretchy, slip-on Apple Watch band comes in a variety of fun and whimsical styles such as rainbow, animal print, and more.
Apple rolls out Nearby feature to Apple Maps in India
Users in India can now use the 'Nearby' feature on Apple Maps.
Adobe unveils massive updates across Adobe Creative Cloud
New features and improvements are rolling out to the entire Adobe Creative Suite. The updates include collaboration tools, changes to streamline the editing process, and several UI improvements.
Get your HEINZ + Casetify accessories before they're gone forever
Casetify has teamed up with HEINZ to create special-edition accessories for your favorite Apple products. Who would have guessed that ketchup and AirPods looked so good together!