If you own an Echo device or other 3rd-party Alexa-enabled hardware, you can save 20% on a bunch of smart home accessories at Amazon right now with the use of coupon code SMART20. From smart plugs to bulbs, smart door locks to security cameras, this sale has a little bit of something for everyone. The TP-Link Wi-Fi smart LED bulb drops to $17.59 from $22, the Sengled starter kit with 2 bulbs and hub is down to $31.99 from $40, and Ring's Video Doorbell Pro and Floodlight camera are going for $199.20 each.

If you've been eyeing a smart lock, the Yale keyless push-button deadbolt is currently $103.99 from $130 in bronze or $127.20 in satin nickel. Amazon already has a few great deals on Arlo security cameras today, but if you want something else, you can opt for the Arlo baby monitor for $159.99 or the TP-Link 1080p camera for $79.78.

You can also grab the TP-Link Smart Plug mini or LIFX's mini white smart LED bulb for just $10 each when you use coupon code SMART10 during checkout.

Be sure to check out the whole sale and see if there is anything else you may be interested in picking up.

See at Amazon