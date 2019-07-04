It's not even Prime Day yet but Amazon UK has already dropped the price of its Echo Dot by 50%. The 3rd-gen smart speaker is just £24.99 right now in charcoal, heather grey or sandstone fabric colours. It regularly sells for £50 when not on sale and we haven't seen it drop this low since Black Friday.

The latest Echo Dot hasn't dropped this low since Black Friday, and that bodes well for the deals we're going to see coming up for Prime Day.

Compared to the 2nd-gen speaker, the Echo Dot has 70% better audio quality and an improved design. You can pair two of them together for stereo sound, or connect it via Bluetooth (or 3.5mm cable) directly to another speaker that you prefer. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart thermostat, smart plug, and other smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, and more.

This is obviously to get you ready for Prime Day. In fact, you'll want an Echo Dot because you'll be able to talk to Alexa about exclusive deals when the big day comes. Unlike a lot of the early Prime Day deals, this discount isn't exclusive for Prime members, though you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber or at least be on the 30-day free trial to take part in the sale event on July 15.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.