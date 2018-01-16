If you ever wanted a little more screen with your Amazon Echo but the Echo Show is too big, then the Echo Spot might be just what you're looking for. The little round Echo contains the best of Alexa, added video features and is small enough to go anywhere in your home.

And very soon it'll be available to UK buyers, too.

Priced at £119.99 it's substantially cheaper than the Echo Show and you can get it in white or black. It's only on preorder right now, with shipping set to commence for January 24. If you're looking for more than one, add two to your Amazon basket for £199.98, saving £40.

