Both the Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Cube are on the top of their prospective heaps. Apple TV, of course, has moved from mere hobby to being a series player in the future of the company. (Maybe not in terms of the bottom line, but make no mistake — this thing's important.) The Amazon Fire TV Cube, meanwhile, is a mashup of two extremely successful products — the Fire TV, and the Echo Dot.
So how do these two match up? Does hands-free Alexa trump remote control-bound Siri? (And speaking of remotes, which one of these is worse?) And does Amazon Prime Video really stand up against the repository that is iTunes?