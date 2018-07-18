Now that the huge 36-hour event is over, Amazon is offering us a quick look inside some of the successes of Prime Day 2018. As we expected, this was the biggest shopping event that Amazon has ever had, beating out previous Prime Day events, as well as Black Friday and Cyber Monday when comparing the same lengths of time. During the 36 hours, Prime members purchased over 100 million products around the world, and while the best-seller list varied by region, there were some clear standouts.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot lead in overall sales for the whole day, which isn't overly surprising given that the deals were available 12 hours before the event started and Amazon had slashed the prices by around 50% on each. Philips Hue lights, Instant Pots, SanDisk SD cards, and more were popular across several regions, and Amazon says it welcomed more new Prime members on July 16 than any other single day in its history.

Last night we broke down the most popular items as purchased by you, our readers. That list included:

Overall, our list is quite similar to Amazon's but there are a few differences. The Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV was quite popular amongst our readers, and while Amazon said it was the best-selling TV deal to date, it didn't make the top sellers list for the day. Other devices, like the Roku Streaming Stick, Cloud Cam, and even the Kindle weren't on Amazon's list either. Keep in mind, the gift card likely only made the list because Amazon was offering a $5 credit with the purchase of a $25 card, so it was basically free money.